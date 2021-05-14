Portugal to welcome UK tourists from May 17, Lusa news agency says

LISBON, May 14 (Reuters) - Portugal will allow British tourists to enter the country from May 17, following Britain’s go-ahead last week for its holidaymakers to travel to the southern European nation from that date, Lusa news agency reported on Friday.

Citing a foreign ministry source, the state news agency said tourists would be required to present negative PCR test upon arrival in Portugal taken 72 hours before departure.

An official government announcement is expected later today.

Bookings for holidays in Portugal have soared after Britain added the country to a green list allowing Britons to travel there without needing to quarantine when going back home. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Catarina Demony, Editing by Andrei Khalip)