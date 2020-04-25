"A very sad day" as Britain passes milestone of 20,000 deaths - Powis

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Breaching the milestone of 20,000 deaths in Britain from the coronavirus outbreak is a “very sad day for the nation”, , Stephen Powis, the medical director of the National Health Service in England, said on Saturday.

“It’s a very sad day for the nation, 20,000 deaths is clearly 20,000 too many,” Powis told a news conference.

Last month, he had said Britain would have done well if it came through the coronavirus crisis with fewer than 20,000 deaths.