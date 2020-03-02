UK ready to use "all levers" to prepare for coronavirus

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Britain will use all levers at its disposal to prepare for the spread of coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman said that Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak and the Treasury had been in discussions with the Bank Of England about the virus but that the budget would go ahead on March 11.

“The government is stands ready to use all levers at its disposal to ensure we are as prepared as we can be,” the spokesman said.