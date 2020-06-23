Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 23, 2020 / 12:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Don't let the pub reopenings go to your head, warns UK PM Johnson

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to go out and enjoy their new-found freedom to drink in pubs, but said people still need to act responsibly.

Asked by a lawmaker in parliament whether people should do their “patriotic best for Britain” by going to drink in English pubs when they reopen on July 4, Johnson said:

“Yes ... I do encourage people to take advantage of the freedoms that they are rightly reacquiring, but I must stress that people should act in a responsible way.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Sarah Young, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below