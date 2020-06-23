England to re-open pubs, restaurants and hotels on July 4

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - England’s pubs, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to re-open on July 4 in the next stage of easing the country’s coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

“All hospitality indoors will be limited to table service and our guidance will encourage minimal staff and customer contact,” he said in parliament.

“We will ask businesses to help NHS Test and Trace respond to any local outbreaks by collecting contact details from customers.”