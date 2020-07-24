FACTBOX-England's coronavirus travel quarantine exemption list

(Updates list) LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Visitors to England from more than 60 countries and territories do not have undergo a 14-day quarantine period under British government rules. The advice states said: "Unless they have visited or stopped in any other country or territory in the preceding 14 days, passengers arriving from the following countries and territories will not be required to self-isolate on arrival into England" Andorra Germany New Zealand Antigua and Barbuda Greece Norway Aruba Greenland Poland Australia Grenada Réunion Austria Guadeloupe San Marino Bahamas Hong Kong Seychelles Barbados Hungary Slovakia* Belgium Iceland Slovenia* Bonaire, Sint Italy South Korea Eustatius and Saba Croatia Jamaica Spain Curaçao Japan St Barthélemy Cyprus Latvia* St Kitts and Nevis Czech Republic Liechtenstein St Lucia Denmark Lithuania St Pierre and Miquelon Dominica Luxembourg St Vincent and the Grenadines* Estonia* Macau Switzerland Faroe Islands Malta Taiwan Fiji Mauritius Trinidad and Tobago Finland Monaco Turkey France Netherlands Vatican City French Polynesia New Caledonia Vietnam Serbia was removed from the list on July 11 * = From July 28 (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)