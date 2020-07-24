FACTBOX-England's coronavirus travel quarantine exemption list

Healthcare
    LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Visitors to England from more
than 60 countries and territories do not have undergo a 14-day
quarantine period under British government rules.
    The advice states said: "Unless they have visited or stopped
in any other country or territory in the preceding 14 days,
passengers arriving from the following countries and territories
will not be required to self-isolate on arrival into England"
    
 Andorra              Germany        New Zealand
 Antigua and Barbuda  Greece         Norway
 Aruba                Greenland      Poland
 Australia            Grenada        Réunion
 Austria              Guadeloupe     San Marino
 Bahamas              Hong Kong      Seychelles
 Barbados             Hungary        Slovakia*
 Belgium              Iceland        Slovenia*
 Bonaire, Sint        Italy          South Korea
 Eustatius and Saba                  
 Croatia              Jamaica        Spain
 Curaçao              Japan          St Barthélemy
 Cyprus               Latvia*        St Kitts and Nevis
 Czech Republic       Liechtenstein  St Lucia
 Denmark              Lithuania      St Pierre and
                                     Miquelon
 Dominica             Luxembourg     St Vincent and the
                                     Grenadines*
 Estonia*             Macau          Switzerland
 Faroe Islands        Malta          Taiwan
 Fiji                 Mauritius      Trinidad and
                                     Tobago
 Finland              Monaco         Turkey
 France               Netherlands    Vatican City
 French Polynesia     New Caledonia  Vietnam
    Serbia was removed from the list on July 11
    * = From July 28

