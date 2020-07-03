FACTBOX-Visitors to England from 59 countries will not have to quarantine

Factbox
    LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Visitors to England from 59
countries and territories will not have to go into quarantine
from July 10, the British government said on Friday.

    The government said: "Unless they have visited or stopped in
any other country or territory in the preceding 14 days,
passengers arriving from the following countries and territories
will not be required to self-isolate on arrival into England"
    
 Andorra                Germany        New Zealand
 Antigua and Barbuda    Greece         Norway
 Aruba                  Greenland      Poland
 Australia              Grenada        Réunion
 Austria                Guadeloupe     San Marino
 Bahamas                Hong Kong      Serbia
 Barbados               Hungary        Seychelles
 Belgium                Iceland        South Korea
 Bonaire, Sint          Italy          Spain
 Eustatius and Saba                    
 Croatia                Jamaica        St Barthélemy
 Curaçao                Japan          St Kitts and Nevis
 Cyprus                 Liechtenstein  St Lucia
 Czech Republic         Lithuania      St Pierre and Miquelon
 Denmark                Luxembourg     Switzerland
 Dominica               Macau          Taiwan
 Faroe Islands          Malta          Trinidad and Tobago
 Fiji                   Mauritius      Turkey
 Finland                Monaco         Vatican City
 France                 Netherlands    Vietnam
 French Polynesia       New Caledonia  
 
