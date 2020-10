LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Travellers arriving in England from Turkey and Poland will have to self-isolate for 14 days from early on Saturday, Britain’s transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

The Caribbean islands of Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba were also added to England’s coronavirus quarantine list, Shapps said on Twitter. (Reporting by William James Writing by William Schomberg)