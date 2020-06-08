Ryanair boss O'Leary says: We'll fly through UK's 'rubbish' quarantine

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Ryanair will not cancel flights to and from the United Kingdom despite the government introducing a 14-day quarantine for international travellers because it is seeing thousands of Britons booking holidays, boss Michael O’Leary said on Monday.

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest budget airline, easyJet and BA-owner IAG have launched the early stage of a legal protest against the quarantine which is designed to prevent a second surge of COVID-19.

Asked whether Ryanair would cancel July and August flights if the quarantine remained in place during those months, O’Leary said: “No, because the flights are full outbound of the UK. British people are ignoring this quarantine, they know it’s rubbish.”

“Ryanair is operating a thousand daily flights to points all over Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece from the 1st of July, the 2nd, the 3rd and every day after that.” (Reporting by Kate Holton and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)