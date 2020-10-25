UK considers reducing quarantine period for COVID-19 contacts: Sky News

People walk past a sign about COVID-19, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manchester, Britain, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Officials in the UK government’s coronavirus task force are considering reducing to seven or 10 days from 14 days the period that people must quarantine if they have been in contact with people infected with the illness, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Like many other European countries, the UK is facing a surge in infections. It has so far reported 884,457 coronavirus cases with 44,795 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.