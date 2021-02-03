UK to make announcement on quarantine for travellers on Thursday-PM Johnson

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister will make a further announcement about the government’s plans to bring in hotel quarantine for some travellers on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Last month Johnson said those arriving in Britain from high-risk countries would have to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation to stop the spread of new variants of the virus, but the measure has not yet been introduced.

“If you do come here from one of those countries, then you will be, as we’ve said, taken and put in special accommodation,” Johnson told a media conference. “The health secretary will be making a further announcement about that tomorrow.” (Reporting by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)