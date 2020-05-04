Questions need to be answered about virus origin - UK PM's spokesman

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Britain believes questions need to be answered about the origin of the coronavirus, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, declining to comment on a report that a U.S.-led intelligence consortium had accused Beijing of a cover-up.

“Clearly there are questions that need to be answered about the origin and spread of the virus, not least so we can ensure that we are better prepared for future global pandemics,” the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)