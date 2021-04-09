England's COVID-19 R number unchanged between 0.8 and 1

FILE PHOTO: People arrive at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test centre at London Bridge Station, in London, Britain, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The estimated COVID-19 reproduction “R” number in England is unchanged between 0.8 and 1, Britain’s health ministry said on Friday, with the epidemic estimated to be shrinking by 4% to 0% each day.

An R value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 10 other people. A previously sharp fall in infection numbers has levelled off in recent weeks.