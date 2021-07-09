England's R number rises to between 1.2 to 1.5

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk near public health signs, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing, London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 reproduction “R” number in England is estimated to have risen to between 1.2 and 1.5, the government’s latest weekly estimate said on Friday, with the daily growth rate of infections picking up pace once more.

An R value between 1.2 and 1.5 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 15 other people. Last week, it was estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.3.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 3% and 7%, compared with 2% and 5% last week.