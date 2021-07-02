English COVID-19 R number dips to between 1.1 and 1.3

FILE PHOTO: Public health signs are seen sprayed on a pavement, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 reproduction “R” number in England is estimated to have fallen to between 1.1 and 1.3, the government’s latest weekly estimate said, with the daily growth rate of infection also estimated to be slightly lower.

An R value between 1.1 and 1.3 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 11 and 13 other people. Last week, it was estimated between 1.2 and 1.4.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 2% and 5%, compared with 3% and 5% last week.