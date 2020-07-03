TABLE-UK's R estimate for novel coronavirus remains at 0.7-0.9

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The estimated reproduction number for COVID-19 across the whole United Kingdom is unchanged between 0.7 and 0.9, the government said on Friday, indicating the pandemic is shrinking. Following is a table of the current growth rates and latest regional R values for the United Kingdom. R Growth rate per day England 0.8 – 0.9 -5% to -2% UK 0.7 – 0.9 -6% to 0% East of 0.7 – 0.9 -5% to 0% England London 0.8 – 1.1 -4% to +2% Midlands 0.8 – 1.0 -4% to 0% North East 0.8 – 1.0 -5% to 0% and Yorkshire North West 0.7 – 0.9 -4% to 0% South East 0.7 – 1.0 -5% to 0% South West 0.7 – 1.0 -7% to +2% (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)