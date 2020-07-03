Healthcare
July 3, 2020 / 2:00 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

TABLE-UK's R estimate for novel coronavirus remains at 0.7-0.9

2 Min Read

    LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The estimated reproduction number
for COVID-19 across the whole United Kingdom is unchanged
between 0.7 and 0.9, the government said on Friday, indicating
the pandemic is shrinking.
    Following is a table of the current growth rates and latest
regional R values for the United Kingdom. 
     
    
    
             R           Growth
                         rate per
                         day
                         
 England     0.8 – 0.9   -5% to -2%
                         
 UK          0.7 – 0.9   -6% to 0%
                         
 East of     0.7 – 0.9   -5% to 0%
 England                 
                         
 London      0.8 – 1.1   -4% to +2%
                         
 Midlands    0.8 – 1.0   -4% to 0%
                         
 North East  0.8 – 1.0   -5% to 0%
 and                     
 Yorkshire               
                         
 North West  0.7 – 0.9   -4% to 0%
                         
 South East  0.7 – 1.0   -5% to 0%
                         
 South West  0.7 – 1.0   -7% to +2%
                         
 
 (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below