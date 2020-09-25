UK COVID-19 R rate edges up to 1.2-1.5 as infections rise

A woman looks out across the River Thames towards the financial district as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases grow around the world in London, Britain, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - The reproduction “R” number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen to a range of 1.2-1.5 from last week’s figure of 1.1 to 1.4, the government said on Friday.

“An R number between 1.2 and 1.5 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 15 other people,” the government said, adding that the number of new infections was growing by 4% to 8% each day.