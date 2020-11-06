UK 'R' number unchanged, estimated between 1.1-1.3

A man wearing a protective face mask walks down Strand during sunset, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The estimated range for the reproduction “R” number of COVID-19 in Britain is unchanged at between 1.1 and 1.3, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, with the daily growth rate in infections also unchanged at between +2% and +4% a day.

“An R number between 1.1 and 1.3 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 11 and 13 other people,” it said in a statement.