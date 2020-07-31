UK science advisers not confident English R rate is below 1

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - UK scientists are no longer confident that the reproduction number of the coronavirus in England is below 1, the government said on Friday, even as latest estimates suggested it was, due to time lags in the data.

“Models that use COVID-19 testing data that have less of a time delay have recently suggested higher values for R in England,” the Government Office for Science said in a statement which said the R value for England was 0.8-1.

“For this reason, SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) does not have confidence that R is currently below 1 in England.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)