UK's Raab says he has not spoken to Johnson since taking over

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not had any contact with his deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, since he stepped in to fill Johnson’s role, Raab said on Thursday, adding that he has enough power to make key decisions without his boss.

Asked whether he had spoken to Johnson since taking over, Raab said: “Not yet. I think it’s important, particularly while he’s in intensive care, to let him focus on the recovery.

“I’ve got all the authority I need to make the relevant decisions.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Stephen Addison)