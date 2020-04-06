UK's Raab says he last spoke to PM Johnson at weekend

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday he had not spoken to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in hospital with the coronavirus, since the weekend.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday and was undergoing tests on Monday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms for more than 10 days, but the government said he was in good spirits and still in charge.

Asked at a news conference whether he had spoken to Johnson on Monday, Raab said: “I spoke to the PM over the weekend. I chaired the morning meeting that he would normally chair. He’s been kept abreast of all the relevant developments.”

He later added that the last time he had spoken to Johnson “in person” was on Saturday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Costas Pitas and Elizabeth Howcroft, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Stephen Addison)