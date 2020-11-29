Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK

Raab: There is a risk of third coronavirus wave

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (not pictured) at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is at risk of suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections if it does not get the approach to lockdown restrictions right in the coming weeks, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

“There’s a risk of that (if) we don’t get the balance right,” Raab told the BBC when asked about a possible ‘third wave’ resurgence of cases in January and February. He said the government was doing everything it could to avoid another national lockdown.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

