UK train companies sign new contracts with government

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - UK train companies Go-Ahead and FirstGroup said they had signed new contracts with the government to keep running rail services for the next 6-18 months, after earlier emergency pandemic measures came to an end.

Under the new contracts, the government will pay the companies to run services and the companies will not be exposed to changes in passenger demand which has been kept low as people avoided public transport during the pandemic. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)