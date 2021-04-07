AstraZeneca vaccine blood clot side effect "vanishingly rare" -UK health official

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Blood clot side effects from the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are serious but vanishingly rare, England’s deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.

“My final cautionary point for you is that this is a vanishingly rare, but sadly, quite serious adverse event, but it is vanishingly rare, and you can’t pick these kinds of things up until you have literally deployed tens of millions of doses of vaccine,” he told a news conference. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; editing by James Davey)