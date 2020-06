LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British places of worship will reopen for individual prayer from June 15, after being closed to the public in March as part of the coronavirus lockdown, government minister Robert Jenrick said on Saturday.

“Thank you to all the faith leaders who are working to ensure this is done safely,” said Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Dan Grebler)