LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government will announce measures to help home renters in the next few days, after tenants were not mentioned in the government’s $400-billion coronavirus help package.

“The housing secretary will in the coming days be making a statement with further measures to protect renters through these difficult times,” Sunak told lawmakers on Tuesday. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, Editing by Paul Sandle)