UK's discounted meal scheme going well -finance minister

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The reaction to Britain’s state-backed discounted meal scheme, aimed at boosting the country’s hospitality industry after months of the coronavirus lockdown, has been positive, said finance minister Rishi Sunak.

“I think actually broadly the reaction seems to have been very positive,” Sunak told the BBC on Friday.

He said that data showed that there were more people on Britain’s high streets as a result of the scheme, although added it was “very early days”. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Costas Pitas)