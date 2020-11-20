England not going back to normal after lockdown, official says

FILE PHOTO: National Medical Director at NHS England, Professor Stephen Powis speaks during a virtual news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 12, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - It is too soon to say what restrictions England will face once its COVID lockdown ends next month but it will not be going back to normal, health officials said on Friday.

Stephen Powis, the medical director of England’s NHS health service, said the government would be lifting the current restrictions on Dec 2 but added: “I am sure we will not be going back to normal - further restrictions will be required.”