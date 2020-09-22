PM Johnson warns more restrictions could come if steps fail to work

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned there could be more restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 if additional steps he outlined on Tuesday fail to bring down the reproduction number of the disease.

“I must emphasize that if all our actions fail to bring the R (number) below one, then we reserve the right to deploy greater fire power with significantly greater restrictions,” he told parliament.