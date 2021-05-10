British PM Johnson rules out accelerating end of COVID-19 restrictions

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on at Jacksons Wharf Marina in Hartlepool following local elections, Britain, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday appeared to rule out bringing forward the end of COVID-19 restrictions in England, saying that the success of the roadmap out of England’s COVID-19 lockdown depended on leaving space stages.

Asked if he might bring forward a June 21 date for the final stage of his roadmap out of lockdown, Johnson said: “I think it’s very important that we should proceed cautiously.”

“The secret of the success that we’ve had so far I think it’s been that we have been guided by the data and we’ve given time to see the effect of each successive stage on the roadmap.”

Johnson added the one-metre plus social distancing rule for restaurants and pubs might be ditched on June 21.