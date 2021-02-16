Every UK adult could have two vaccine doses by Sept, taskforce tells Sky

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Every adult in the United Kingdom could receive both doses of a coronavirus vaccine by August or September, the head of the country’s vaccine taskforce told Sky News on Tuesday.

Britain has vaccinated 15.6 million people with a first dose and 546,165 with a second dose, the fastest roll-out per capita of any large country.

“We’re probably talking August time or September time all done, maybe sooner if we need to,” Clive Dix told Sky News.