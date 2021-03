Patients are greeted by Abbey staff outside a vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - More than half of all adults in England have had their first COVID-19 vaccine, the health service said on Thursday, after a bumper 708,927 first and second shots were distributed on Wednesday.

The health service said over nine in 10 people aged 65 and over have taken up the offer of a shot.