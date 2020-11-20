Health minister says NHS to get resources it needs for vaccine roll-out

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a media briefing, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 16, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock on Friday said that the state-run National Health Service (NHS) would be supported with whatever resources it required for a successful COVID-19 vaccine roll-out programme.

"I've made clear to the NHS that whatever resources they need to get this right," he told BBC radio, adding that -70 degree Celsius freezers needed to store Pfizer's PFE.N vaccine candidate were already in place.

“I’m absolutely confident that ... the NHS will deliver this roll out.”