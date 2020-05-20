Britain ready to support Rolls-Royce employees over job cuts

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s government stands ready to help those affected by a plan at engine maker Rolls-Royce to cut at least 9,000 jobs, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said that although the plan to cut more than a sixth of Rolls-Royce’s workforce was distressing news for employees, the government would be ready to help them and would work with Rolls-Royce and other companies on supporting the sector. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)