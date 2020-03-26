Prince Charles did not jump the queue for a coronavirus test, UK says

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday said Prince Charles, who has coronavirus, did not jump the queue for a test because his symptoms and condition met the criteria.

Charles tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week but is in good health and is now self isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms, Clarence House said.

When asked why the heir to the British throne had a test while millions of frontline health workers have not, Britain’s junior health minister, Edward Argar, said: “My understanding is that his symptoms, his condition, met that criteria.”

“The Prince of Wales didn’t jump the queue,” Argar told Sky news. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Alistair Smout)