UK's William and Kate urge mental health wellbeing during coronavirus outbreak

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William and his wife, duchess Kate, urged people on Sunday to take care of their mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health,” read a post on their Kensington Palace Twitter feed.

“By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.” (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Louise Heavens)