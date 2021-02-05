UK R number falls to 0.7-1.0, COVID epidemic is shrinking, government says

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The estimated COVID-19 reproduction “R” number for Britain is between 0.7 and 1.0 and the pandemic is shrinking, the health ministry said on Friday.

The R number had fallen slightly from 0.7-1.1 last week, and in England the rate was estimated to be at 0.7-0.9.

“These estimates mean we are now confident the epidemic is shrinking across England, though it remains important that everyone continues to stay at home in order to keep the R value down,” the health ministry said in a statement.

The UK growth rate was estimated at -5% to -2% , compared to -5% and 0% last week, meaning the number of new infections was shrinking by up to 5% every day. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Elizabeth Piper)