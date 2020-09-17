Stick to rules to avoid further lockdowns says UK minister

Vehicles enter a drive-in coronavirus testing centre amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Twickenham in London, Britain September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain can avoid further local restrictions and another national lockdown by sticking to the rules such as not meeting in groups of more than six people, junior health minister Edward Argar said on Thursday.

“The message is very clear if we stick to that (the rule of six), if stick to the hands, face and space guidance we can avoid further local restrictions, we can avoid further national restrictions,” he told the BBC.