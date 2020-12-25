Russia introduces two-week quarantine period for UK arrivals - Ifax

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves stands in front of a flight information board at Sheremetyevo International Airport amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside Moscow, Russia June 4, 2020. Alexander Avilov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - People arriving in Russia from the United Kingdom must undergo a two-week mandatory self-isolation, the Interfax news agency cited the state consumer health watchdog as saying on Friday.

Russia said earlier this week that it would suspend flights to and from Britain for one week starting from Tuesday due to a new variant of the coronavirus detected in Britain.