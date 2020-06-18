UK says China and Russia trying to exploit coronavirus crisis

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom said on Thursday that China, Russia and Iran were looking to exploit weaknesses shown by the coronavirus outbreak.

“We certainly know Russia is engaged systematically in misinformation and propaganda, through cyber and other ways. Others engage in the same too, China and Iran, but I don’t think it had any outcome on the electoral process in the UK,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)