Ryanair reasonably confident on UK to Europe summer travel -CEO

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Ryanair is reasonably confident that Britons will be taking holidays in Europe in June, July and August, defying gloom in the sector as COVID-19 cases rise in some holiday destinations.

“We’re reasonably confident that there will be unrestricted holiday travel for British families going to European beach resorts,” Ryanair’s Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary told Sky News on Wednesday.

The Irish low cost airline, Europe’s biggest, also said it was adding 26 new routes to destinations in Greece, Portugal and Spain from the UK. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)