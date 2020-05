LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is satisfied with the explanation provided by his senior adviser Dominic Cummings for a trip he made during the coronavirus lockdown, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The PM spoke to Dominic Cummings at length about the reasons for the action which he took and he is a satisfied with the explanation,” the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)