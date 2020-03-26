Pilots' union criticises UK's coronavirus job retention scheme

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - The union representing British pilots has described the government’s scheme to retain jobs through the coronavirus outbreak as confusing, lacking detail and taking too long to help those who are being laid off now.

The British Airline Pilots Association said there were serious technical issues with the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme that needed to be fixed now.

“From the scant details we have now, it seems like a terrible mess,” BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Alistair Smout)