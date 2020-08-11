Scotland axes downgraded exam grades in prelude to possible UK problems

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Scottish students will have downgraded examination results used to secure university places raised back to levels set by teachers, as Edinburgh faces anger at a problem caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which could also play out in England.

With almost no examinations taking place, teachers graded pupils in key subjects and the marks were then moderated by examination boards. To the dismay of pupils and parents, 75,000 young people saw their grades revised down.

Similar issues could begin to emerge on Thursday when students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland receive their A-level results, on which many university places are based.

“All downgraded awards will be withdrawn,” said Scotland’s education minister John Swinney.

"All downgraded awards will be withdrawn," said Scotland's education minister John Swinney.

"In exceptional times, truly difficult decisions have to be made. It is deeply regrettable that we got this wrong and I am sorry for that."