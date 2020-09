LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday she was concerned by a backlog in the United Kingdom’s novel coronavirus testing system.

“I do have a concern about the capacity constraints right now in the UK-wide system,” Sturgeon said, adding that the issue in Scotland was not about access to testing slots, but of sufficient laboratory processing. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)