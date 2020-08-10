Scottish leader says: we got exam grades wrong for pupils

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday sought to address anger over pupil examination results by admitting that the devolved government had not got it right during the pandemic.

With almost no examinations taking place, teachers graded pupils in key exams and the grades were then moderated by examination boards. To the dismay of pupils, many grades in Scotland were revised down.

“In a very difficult and unprecedented situation, we took decisions that we thought on balance were the right ones,” Sturgeon said, adding that there had been too much focus on the system and too little on the pupils involved.

“Too many students feel they have lost out,” she said. “I do acknowledge that we did not get this right and I am sorry for that.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)