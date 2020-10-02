UK police probing COVID-positive lawmaker who took long train journey

LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawmaker who made a long train journey from London to Scotland despite having received a positive test result for COVID-19 is being investigated by the police.

Scottish National Party (SNP) lawmaker Margaret Ferrier learned that her test was positive on Monday after she had spoken in Britain’s parliament at Westminster. On Tuesday she took a train to Glasgow.

“Following consultation with Police Scotland, officers from the Metropolitan Police, working with British Transport Police, are conducting an investigation into potential offences,” the Metropolitan Police, London’s police force, said in a statement on Friday.

The probe relates to reported breaches of health protection regulations.

The Metropolitan Police said the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has also been informed.

Earlier on Friday, Scotland’s first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, called on Ferrier to resign.