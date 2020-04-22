Second coronavirus spike is greatest risk for Britain - minister

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - The greatest risk to Britain is a second spike in coronavirus cases that necessitates another period of lockdown, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, justifying why social distancing measures must not be relaxed prematurely.

He told a news conference: “The greatest risk for us now if we eased up on our social distancing rules too soon is that we would risk a second spike in the virus, with all the threats to life that would bring and then the risk of a second lockdown, which would prolong the economic pain that we are all going through.” (Reporting by David Milliken, Paul Sandle and Andrew MacAskill, writing by William James; editing byStephen Addison)