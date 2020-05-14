More than 440,000 self-employed Britons apply for aid

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - More than 440,000 self-employed workers in Britain applied for a government aid programme that will give them a grant of up to 7,500 pounds ($9,142) during its first day of operation, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

Sunak said the applications were for funds totalling 1.3 billion pounds to cover earnings lost due to the coronavirus.

External forecasters estimate the scheme, which opened on Wednesday, could cost around 10 billion pounds in total. ($1 = 0.8204 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)