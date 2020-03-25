UK to detail coronavirus aid for self-employed on Thursday - Sky News

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will give details on Thursday of promised assistance for self-employed workers who lose income as a result of the coronavirus, broadcaster Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told parliament that more news on assistance would come in the next couple of days.

Sky News’s political editor said Sunak would make the announcement at the government’s daily late-afternoon news conference on the coronavirus. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)